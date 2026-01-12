Santa Barbara City Council to vote on temporary rent freeze, eviction protections

The Santa Barbara City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to temporarily freeze rent increases across the city as officials work toward a permanent rent stabilization program.

The proposal includes two ordinances aimed at strengthening tenant protections.

According to Assistant City Attorney Dan Hentschke, the first ordinance would establish a temporary rent increase moratorium, preventing landlords from raising rents while the city develops long-term housing policies. Under the proposal, rents would be locked at their mid-December 2025 levels and remain in place until a permanent rent stabilization ordinance is adopted.

City staff is recommending the rent freeze be considered as an emergency ordinance. If approved by at least five of the council’s seven members, the moratorium could take effect immediately. If it receives fewer than five votes but still passes, it would go into effect 30 days after the vote.

The second ordinance would expand the city’s just-cause eviction protections, adding rules that apply when landlords remove rental properties from the housing market.

Hentschke said the changes are intended to protect tenants in cases where landlords choose to stop operating rental housing altogether.

A permanent rent stabilization proposal, which is expected to include public input, is scheduled to return to the City Council later this summer.

The Santa Barbara City Council meeting begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.