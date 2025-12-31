Public weighs in on Gaviota Creek estuary restoration after years of legal disputes

California State Parks held a public workshop this week outlining a proposed plan to restore the Gaviota Creek Estuary, a project required under a court-approved settlement following years of litigation over delayed environmental mitigation at Gaviota State Park.

The proposed restoration focuses on areas downstream of the campground, including portions of the creek corridor and estuary near the river mouth.

The project stems from lawsuits filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy, which argued State Parks failed to complete wetland mitigation required under environmental approvals from the 1990s, when the campground was developed. The group also raised concerns about water diversions from Gaviota Creek during drought years, saying reduced flows harmed habitat for endangered species, including southern steelhead trout.

Under the current proposal, State Parks would restore up to four acres of coastal wetland and riparian habitat primarily through invasive plant removal, replanting with native species, and removal of debris from the creek channel.

Dr. Ron Melcer with State Parks, said non-native species have degraded portions of the estuary.

“The wetland and riparian areas are both degraded in some cases by non-native plant infestations,” said Dr. Ron Melcer, a restoration ecologist working with State Parks. "That includes species including castor bean, guava and pepper weed."

However, several scientists and conservation advocates who attended the workshop questioned whether vegetation management alone would meet the intent of the settlement or significantly improve habitat for endangered fish and wildlife. Some argued that without reshaping land elevations and removing disturbed soils, invasive species are likely to return and habitat quality may remain limited.

State Parks said written public comments will be accepted through January 6. The agency said additional opportunities for public input will follow as project planning and permitting continue.

