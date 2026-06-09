Grover Beach voters to decide on building height initiative in November election

Grover Beach voters will decide in November whether to limit building heights and change development standards in parts of the city. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to place a citizen-led initiative on the Nov. 3 ballot rather than adopt it outright.

The proposal would cap building heights at about 40 feet, or three stories, in commercial zoning districts and change requirements for mixed-use developments. Supporters gathered more than 1,100 signatures to qualify the measure for council consideration.

Mayor Kassi Dee said the issue should be decided by voters.

“This is very important in our democratic process,” Dee said. “The Housing Crisis Act, the housing element law—this is very, very real and it has citywide impacts. So the city should be able to vote on this.”

The measure emerged amid ongoing debate over growth and development in Grover Beach. Residents who supported the initiative said they are concerned about the scale of new projects and how they could affect the character of the community including access to coastal views.

The initiative was organized by the local citizens' advocacy group, Save Grover Beach, in response to concerns about recent housing projects and increased building heights approved by the city. On its website, the group says the measure would restore what it describes as the community’s original vision for Grover Beach, which includes the prevention of tall buildings.

Council members acknowledged those concerns during Tuesday's meeting but also expressed reservations about the proposal's potential impact on meeting state housing requirements.

Councilmember Clint Weirick said sending the measure to the ballot would allow residents to directly weigh in on the issue.

“I do want to send it to the voters,” Weirick said. “I do want to be able to say that when it comes to accountability, you're accountable for your actions as a voter too. It's not just the council, it's not just your government. We have a shared responsibility in the city.”

Several council members said they are concerned the measure could lead to conflicts with California housing laws if approved by voters.

As part of its action Tuesday, the council directed staff to hire a consultant to conduct an impact analysis before the election. The city will also form an ad hoc committee to meet with initiative proponents and discuss potential impacts and alternatives.

In addition, staff will continue discussions with state housing officials and regional planning agencies about how the measure could affect the city's future housing obligations.

