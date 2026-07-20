SLO City Council to receive finalized 2026 homelessness count update

San Luis Obispo County's Homeless Services Division is set to present the results of the 2026 Point-in-Time Count to the San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday. The final results are meant to provide the city council with updated data on homelessness both countywide and within the city.

The annual Point-in-Time Count is a federally required, one-night census of people experiencing homelessness. The data helps determine eligibility for certain federal homelessness funding and is used by local agencies to measure trends and plan services.

SLO County officials have previously released only preliminary countywide results for 2026 while the data underwent final review to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to those preliminary figures, 1,104 people were experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County during the Jan. 27 count, including 666 people living unsheltered.

The preliminary data also indicated a 24% decrease in overall homelessness and a 20% decrease in unsheltered homelessness compared with the county's 2024 Point-in-Time Count.

More than 240 volunteers participated in the January count, including homeless service providers, Homeless Services Oversight Council members, city staff, elected officials and community volunteers.

The City Council is scheduled to receive and file the presentation during its regular meeting Tuesday.