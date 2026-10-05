SLO City Council to vote on pilot rail extension

The San Luis Obispo City Council will soon vote on whether to support a rail extension that would further connect the region to the Bay Area.

Pete Rodgers, the executive director for the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, says the potential pilot rail extension would kick off in time for the 2028 LA Olympics.

“We're hoping that we can demonstrate a significant ridership during this peak period, and then keep it going,” he told KCBX.

Amtrak’s Coast Starlight, which runs once daily, is currently the only passenger train that connects San Luis Obispo and the Bay Area. The pilot would double the daily train service heading north.

“We expect 3 to 5 million travelers coming to the region that may not want to rent a car,” Rodgers said of the upcoming Olympic Games. “We'd like to be able to provide that additional opportunity.”

On top of the events in Los Angeles, the 2028 Olympics will also host soccer matches in San Jose.

SLOCOG estimates the pilot rail service would cost between 2 million and 15 million dollars in state or federal funding, and has asked local governments to sign on in support of the extension.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will vote on whether to adopt a resolution supporting the project at Tuesday’s meeting.

Rodgers says he hopes state lawmakers will include funding for the pilot in a state bill on transportation upgrades for the 2028 Olympics introduced next year.