KCBX News Update: Man who crashed into pro-Trump rally in Santa Maria will stand trial, and CA independent redistricting commission faces criticism

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published November 12, 2021 at 12:27 PM PST
KCBX News plain rectangle logo by Janelle 2021.jpg

Santa Maria man who crashed car during pro-Trump rally to stand trial on felony charges

A man accused of crashing into a pro-Trump car rally in Santa Maria will stand trial.

During a Nov. 8, 2020 caravan rally for then-President Donald Trump, Jacob Elieth Garza allegedly began to follow in his own car.

He then sped through the intersection at South Speed Street and East Stowell Road and slammed into one of the caravan vehicles, injuring two.

A criminal complaint was filed in April against Garza. He is charged with reckless driving and felony battery with serious bodily injury.

California independent redistricting commission faces criticism 

California’s independent redistricting commission approved the first official draft congressional map earlier this week. But some observers say the process lacked transparency, and would dilute voting power of some communities of color. CapRadio’s Nicole Nixon reports.

CA Redistricting Commission faces criticism

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
