Santa Barbara County Fire Department acquires state funding to purchase new rescue boat

Funds secured from the state of California will enable the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to purchase a new marine rescue boat.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department oversees 110 miles of coastline, and some of the Channel Islands. County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said the water rescue team often relies on assistance from other agencies when large vessels are needed.

This new funding, he said, will allow the department to purchase its own dedicated rescue boat.

“Firefighting, rescue, and our oil spill and response responsibilities will be so much more effective and safe because of this boat,” Hartwig said during a press conference at Goleta Beach.

Local Assemblymember Gregg Hart and State Senator Monique Limón secured $750,000 from the state of California for the boat’s purchase.

“Chief Hartwig and I were working together when I was a member of the Board of Supervisors and the Conception boat disaster happened, and we realized that the county didn’t have equipment to respond to that kind of emergency, so the need is critical,” Hart said.

He said the fire department responds to emergency calls for everything from kayak rescues to boating accidents to oil spills.

“If there’s an oil spill in the Channel, the County Fire Department is trained to operate the equipment necessary to try and contain that spill,” Hart said.

Currently, the department relies on inflatable boats and jet skis, and a helicopter to reach the Channel Islands. Hart said this new boat will be larger and better equipped for firefighting and environmental emergencies.

