Santa Barbara Oil Spill

On Saturday, Central Coast freshman U.S. congressman Salud Carbajal announced the introduction of his first piece of legislation. With the California…
Central Coast legislators are investigating last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County Coast. State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblymember…
The origins of several tarballs collected on Southern California beaches late last month were confirmed Monday.Plains All American Pipeline announced that…
One of the beaches closed due to May's oil spill off the Santa Barbara County coast will reopen this week. The public will have access to El Capitan State…
The Plains All-American Pipeline reported Wednesday they are spending an estimated $3 million daily on clean up efforts.They've already exceeded $60…
California Attorney General Kamala Harris is investigating whether criminal activity was part of last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County coast.…