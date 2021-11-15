© 2021 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Agenda Breakdown, the Grape Nut, and Orchestra Novo

Published November 15, 2021 at 1:12 PM PST

Agenda Breakdown host Kim Bisheff explains how the local redistricting process works, and highlights the ways residents can get involved.

Also, Betsey Nash, the “Grape Nut” sat down with local sommelier Jenna Congdon to learn some useful wine terms.

Orchestra Novo’s Artistic Director Michael Nowak, and musician Inga Swearingen talk with KCBXs Ben Purper about the upcoming November 20th performance.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
