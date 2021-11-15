Agenda Breakdown, the Grape Nut, and Orchestra Novo
Agenda Breakdown host Kim Bisheff explains how the local redistricting process works, and highlights the ways residents can get involved.
Agenda Breakdown with Kim Bisheff - Redistricting Explained
Also, Betsey Nash, the “Grape Nut” sat down with local sommelier Jenna Congdon to learn some useful wine terms.
The Grape Nut- Betsey Nash and Sommelier Jenna Congdon Part 1
Orchestra Novo’s Artistic Director Michael Nowak, and musician Inga Swearingen talk with KCBXs Ben Purper about the upcoming November 20th performance.
Michael Nowak & Inga Swearingen Orchestra Novo