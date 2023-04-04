© 2023 KCBX
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

From Chernobyl With Love, The Grape Nut, In Between, Halcyon Days, and the SLO Food Bank.

By Carol Tangeman
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:36 AM PDT

Cal Poly journalism professor, non-fiction author and journalist Katya Cengel talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the paperback release of From Chernobyl with Love: Reporting from the Ruins of the Soviet Union.

From Chernobyl With Love.mp3

KCBX's Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, reports from the recent SLO Coast Wine Classic, celebrating the one year anniversary of San Luis Obispo Coast's introduction as an official American Viticulture Area (AVA).

The Grape Nut.mp3

In the 4th in an 8 part series we’re calling “In Between”, reporter Erick Gabriel explores a crucial need for transgender residents on the Central Coast: access to gender affirming care.

In Between.mp3

While many Central Coast residents know about the Dunites, there’s a more obscure figure in that history who many probably haven’t heard of. KCBX’s Benjamin Purper has more on how a media production studio based in Ireland is resurrecting the story of Ella Young, the “godmother of the Dunites.”

Halcyon Days.mp3

The San Luis Obispo Food Bank says more than 15,000 local households will have less money for groceries this month due to a change in CalFresh benefits. Contributor Beth Thornton sat down with representatives from the SLO Food Bank. 

SLO Food Bank.mp3

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
