Homeless Service Agencies Join Together to Improve Communication, a Working Lunch with SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, and the JEDI program at UCSB.

Issues & Ideas

By Carol Tangeman,
Betsey NashBeth Thornton
Published May 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT

This week, leaders of 12 local homeless service agencies have come together to work with nationally recognized trainer, Beth Wonson, to strengthen communication and collaboration. KCBX's Betsey Nash brings Wonson and Janna Nichols of 5Cities Homeless Coalition together to discuss the event.

Homeless Service Agencies come together

On Working Lunch, the SLO Chamber's monthly episode Jim Dantona, Executive Director of the Chamber, speaks with SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson about the issues that face our community.

Working Lunch with Bruce Gibson

UC Santa Barbara received a $5.3 million grant from the Department of Education to train more school psychologists. Called the JEDI Project, the goal is to increase diversity within the program and also support local K-12 schools. Contributor Beth Thornton spoke with Professor Erin Dowdy.

JEDI program

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
Betsey Nash
Betsey moved from Burbank to the central coast to attend Poly in January of '69, only to be greeted by a horse tied to a tree in front of the English building. "Oh no, what have I done!": Her culture shock didn't end there: there were vacant lots between the houses! People drove on the beach! And, oh look at those gorgeous green hills! A tradition that she and her roommates embraced was started when their Morro Bay neighbors brought a couple dozen chocolate chip cookies and a jug of Pesenti Zinfandel Rose over to help them get through mid-terms and finals weeks. The place became home.
Beth Thornton
Beth Thornton is a freelance reporter for KCBX, and a contributor to Issues & Ideas. She was a 2021 Data Fellow with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.
