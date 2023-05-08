Homeless Service Agencies Join Together to Improve Communication, a Working Lunch with SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, and the JEDI program at UCSB.

This week, leaders of 12 local homeless service agencies have come together to work with nationally recognized trainer, Beth Wonson, to strengthen communication and collaboration. KCBX's Betsey Nash brings Wonson and Janna Nichols of 5Cities Homeless Coalition together to discuss the event.

Homeless Service Agencies come together Listen • 22:52

On Working Lunch, the SLO Chamber's monthly episode Jim Dantona, Executive Director of the Chamber, speaks with SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson about the issues that face our community.

Working Lunch with Bruce Gibson Listen • 28:11

UC Santa Barbara received a $5.3 million grant from the Department of Education to train more school psychologists. Called the JEDI Project, the goal is to increase diversity within the program and also support local K-12 schools. Contributor Beth Thornton spoke with Professor Erin Dowdy.