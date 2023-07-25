© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

A look at local healthcare, Salinas 'Artist Alley', Foundation at Hearst Castle, and Playing With Food.

By Carol Tangeman
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM PDT

KCBX's Stu Soren discusses the colplicated issue of healthcare on the Central Coast with Alan Iftiniuk, recently retired president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center.

local healthcare

Gabriella Fernandez speaks with artists in Salinas who have come together to sell their work in what they’re calling an Artist Alley.

Mitch Massey, CEO with the Foundation at Hearst Castle, shares his passion for funding field trips for underserved middle school kids in a conversation with KCBX's Tom Wilmer.

Finally, vanilla comes from exotic places, but a major national brand is produced in Paso Robles. Join Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food team as they learn about vanilla's long journey.

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman