Hidden Brain, the Federal judicial system, End Kid's Cancer, and a Lunar New Year celebration

On this episode of Issues & Ideas, KCBX’s Kim Foster chats with the host of Hidden Brain, Shankar Vedantum, about how we form our political beliefs.

Shankar Vedantum Hidden Brain .mp3 Listen • 10:13

Patrick Hanly, former federal prosecutor, joins KCBX’s Stu Soren for a conversation about the federal judicial system.

Federal judicial system.mp3 Listen • 18:06

Frank Kalman from the nonprofit organization ‘End Kids Cancer’ joins Dr. Consuelo Meux to talk about helping others after his own daughter struggled with cancer.

Nonprofit Story 'End Kids Cancer'.mp3 Listen • 16:07

There’s a Lunar New Year celebration in San Luis Obispo on February 10. KCBX’s Kim Foster chats with one of the organizers, Amber Karson, about the event, and the history of SLO’s Chinatown and the Ah Louis store building.