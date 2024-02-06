© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Hidden Brain, the Federal judicial system, End Kid's Cancer, and a Lunar New Year celebration

By Carol Tangeman
Published February 6, 2024 at 5:42 PM PST

On this episode of Issues & Ideas, KCBX’s Kim Foster chats with the host of Hidden Brain, Shankar Vedantum, about how we form our political beliefs.

Patrick Hanly, former federal prosecutor, joins KCBX’s Stu Soren for a conversation about the federal judicial system.

Frank Kalman from the nonprofit organization ‘End Kids Cancer’ joins Dr. Consuelo Meux to talk about helping others after his own daughter struggled with cancer.

There’s a Lunar New Year celebration in San Luis Obispo on February 10. KCBX’s Kim Foster chats with one of the organizers, Amber Karson, about the event, and the history of SLO’s Chinatown and the Ah Louis store building.

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
