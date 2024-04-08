© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

A high school activist for farmworkers' rights, SLO Film Festival, and People's Self Help Housing

By Carol Tangeman
Published April 8, 2024 at 4:01 PM PDT

A high school activist in Santa Maria is making waves fighting for farmworkers' rights. Cesar Vasques speaks with KCBX’s Gabriela Fernandez.

Cesar Vasques

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival begins on April 25th, and Correspondent Tom Wilmer chats with the Festival’s executive Director Skye McLennan.

SLO Film Fest

On Working Lunch, host Jim Dantona will be talking with Ken Trigueiro, CEO & President with People's Self-Help Housing.

Working Lunch- People's Self Help Housing

