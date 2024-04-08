A high school activist for farmworkers' rights, SLO Film Festival, and People's Self Help Housing

A high school activist in Santa Maria is making waves fighting for farmworkers' rights. Cesar Vasques speaks with KCBX’s Gabriela Fernandez.

Cesar Vasques Listen • 14:40

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival begins on April 25th, and Correspondent Tom Wilmer chats with the Festival’s executive Director Skye McLennan.

SLO Film Fest Listen • 14:41

On Working Lunch, host Jim Dantona will be talking with Ken Trigueiro, CEO & President with People's Self-Help Housing.