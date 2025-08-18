© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

The impact of a nonprofit's work providing showers to the unhoused, Greek wines in Paso pay homage to winemaking traditions of Greece, and a weekly picket at a gas station urges a boycott of Chevron for its ties to Israel

By Meher Ali
Published August 18, 2025 at 2:05 PM PDT
Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Gary Peterson, General Manager of Shower the People

Showers

Mira Honeycutt is in conversation with James and Manoli Boutzoukas of Boutz Cellars

Greek Wines

Rosie Bultman talks to Carolyn Krueger from the Central Coast Anti-War Coalition

Weekly Chevron Boycott Picket

Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine Issues &amp; Ideas. She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
