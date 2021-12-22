Macon, Missouri’s Ethanol plant—going green while reducing America’s dependence on fossil fuels

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Scott Tuttle, general manager at Poet Bioprocessing in Macon, Missouri.

Tuttle shares insights about the process of turning corn in to biofuels and how Poet is on the road to becoming a carbon neutral operation while mitigating America's dependence of fossil fuels.

Randi Hair / Poet Ethanol Plant, Macon, Missouri

In addition to bioethanol production, Poet also produces liquified CO2 and distillers grain used as cattle feed—a bi-product of the 17 million bushels of raw corn Poet processes annually.

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:



West Winery and Maples Repertory Theater--Macon

Knox High School’s cool new electric school busses

Serving rural health at Scotland County Hospital

Nemo Manufacturing & Practical Tactical

Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi

Mobley—The Magic City

Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

