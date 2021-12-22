© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
View our special holiday schedule featuring music, stories and special programming through the end of the year.
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Macon, Missouri’s Ethanol plant—going green while reducing America’s dependence on fossil fuels

Published December 22, 2021 at 10:25 PM PST
Scott Tuttle GM POET.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Scott Tuttle, GM at Poet Bioethanol plant in Macon, Missouri.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Scott Tuttle, general manager at Poet Bioprocessing in Macon, Missouri.

Tuttle shares insights about the process of turning corn in to biofuels and how Poet is on the road to becoming a carbon neutral operation while mitigating America's dependence of fossil fuels.

Poet Biofuels.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Poet Ethanol Plant, Macon, Missouri

In addition to bioethanol production, Poet also produces liquified CO2 and distillers grain used as cattle feed—a bi-product of the 17 million bushels of raw corn Poet processes annually.

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:

  • West Winery and Maples Repertory Theater--Macon
  • Knox High School’s cool new electric school busses
  • Serving rural health at Scotland County Hospital
  • Nemo Manufacturing  & Practical Tactical
  • Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi
  • Mobley—The Magic City

  • Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal

    Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
