Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Eco Cannabis—engaging Oakland, California’s social equity participants

Published August 8, 2022 at 9:10 AM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Eco Cannabis dispensary located on Telegraph Avenue, downtown Oakland, California.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer as he continues his exploration of Visit Oakland’s Cannabis Trail as he visits with Samuel at Eco Cannabis retail dispensary located in the heart of downtown Oakland on Telegraph Avenue.

Tom Wilmer
Samuel at Eco Cannabis dispensary, downtown Oakland, California

Eco Cannabis features a wide array of local and regionally produced products. The business promotes diversity in its hiring practice by engaging local residents who have been affected by the war on drugs--fifty percent of its employees were at one time incarcerated.

The company purchases half of its retail products from local and regionally based social-equity companies and provides incubator spaces for Oakland-based social equity business startups.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst CastleConserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

To learn more about how to become a member and experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Tom Wilmer
William Randolph Hearst's indoor pool at Hearst Castle, San Simeon, California.

From swimming in the iconic Neptune pool to Dining in Hearst’s private guest house overlooking the Pacific Ocean….these experiences are unparalleled in their historical accuracy and grandeur---You too can savor the experience by becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
