Eco Cannabis—engaging Oakland, California’s social equity participants

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer as he continues his exploration of Visit Oakland’s Cannabis Trail as he visits with Samuel at Eco Cannabis retail dispensary located in the heart of downtown Oakland on Telegraph Avenue.

Tom Wilmer / Samuel at Eco Cannabis dispensary, downtown Oakland, California

Eco Cannabis features a wide array of local and regionally produced products. The business promotes diversity in its hiring practice by engaging local residents who have been affected by the war on drugs--fifty percent of its employees were at one time incarcerated.

The company purchases half of its retail products from local and regionally based social-equity companies and provides incubator spaces for Oakland-based social equity business startups.

