© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Oakland Zoo—high on a hilltop, celebrates its 100th anniversary

Published August 10, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
Oakland Zoo Grizzly Bear.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Visitors love watching the grizzly bear cavort at the Oakland Zoo.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the Oakland Zoo is just minutes from town—but it’s a world away, situated on a sprawling rural woodland locale.

View from the Zoo Oakland.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Pastoral vista from the Oakland Zoo.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Nik Dehejia the Chief Executive Officer, followed by a visit with Dr. Alex Herman, Vice President of Veterinary Services.

Nik Dehejia.jpg
Oakland Zoo
/
Nik Dehejia Oakland Zoo's CEO.
Oakland Zoo vets Dr. Herman.jpg
Oakland Zoo
/
Dr. Herman and vet techs perform surgery at Oakland Zoo.

This post is the fourth in an eight-part Visit-Oakland series of discovery.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

To learn more about how to become a member and experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

From swimming in the iconic Neptune pool to Dining in Hearst’s private guest house overlooking the Pacific Ocean….these experiences are unparalleled in their historical accuracy and grandeur---You too can savor the experience by becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Viewf rom Hearst Castle.jpg
Tom Wilmer
/
Vista looking Northeastward from Hearst Castle, San Simeon, California

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Oakland
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More