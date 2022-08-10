The Oakland Zoo—high on a hilltop, celebrates its 100th anniversary

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the Oakland Zoo is just minutes from town—but it’s a world away, situated on a sprawling rural woodland locale.

Tom Wilmer / Pastoral vista from the Oakland Zoo.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Nik Dehejia the Chief Executive Officer, followed by a visit with Dr. Alex Herman, Vice President of Veterinary Services.

Oakland Zoo / Nik Dehejia Oakland Zoo's CEO.

Oakland Zoo / Dr. Herman and vet techs perform surgery at Oakland Zoo.

