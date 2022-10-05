© 2022 KCBX
Jack London Square, Oakland’s burgeoning waterfront district

Published October 5, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Captivating graphic at Oakland's Jack London Square.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Taj Tashombe, President of the Jack London Improvement District who shares insights about Oakland’s Jack London Square’s resurgence as a travel destination and cool things to do and see in the neighborhood.

Tom Wilmer
Jack London Square Waterfront Hotel.

We’ll also stop in for a visit with Elliot Myles at Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon on Oakland’s waterfront. Historic Heinold’s, a favorite watering hole for legendary author Jack London, has been catering to a discerning Oakland clientele since 1884.

Tom Wilmer
Heinold's First and Last Chance Saloon on the waterfront in downtown Oakland's Jack London Square District.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
