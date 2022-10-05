Jack London Square, Oakland’s burgeoning waterfront district

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Taj Tashombe, President of the Jack London Improvement District who shares insights about Oakland’s Jack London Square’s resurgence as a travel destination and cool things to do and see in the neighborhood.

Tom Wilmer / Jack London Square Waterfront Hotel.

We’ll also stop in for a visit with Elliot Myles at Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon on Oakland’s waterfront. Historic Heinold’s, a favorite watering hole for legendary author Jack London, has been catering to a discerning Oakland clientele since 1884.

Tom Wilmer / Heinold's First and Last Chance Saloon on the waterfront in downtown Oakland's Jack London Square District.

