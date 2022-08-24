Oakland’s Calavera Mexican Kitchen & Bar rocks

Visionary culinary artist, Chris Pastena takes a purest approach to Oaxacan cuisine combined with an array of libations focused on authentic imported mescal.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Calavera on Broadway in Uptown Oakland where Pastena shares insights about culinary journey and his passion for sharing authentic Mexican cuisine.

Tom Wilmer / Chris Pastena, owner of Calavera Mexican Kitchen & Bar in Oakland, CA.

To learn more about Oakland’s culinary scene click here.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—from swimming in the iconic Neptune pool to Dining in Hearst’s private guest house overlooking the Pacific Ocean….click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio

