Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations.

Claremont Hotel & Spa / The iconic Claremont Hotel a century ago looks much the same today,

Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar & Restaurant’s special cannabis cuisine events and more.