Green Bay’s Lambeau Field 4-star dining, Noble Roots Brews, and Paradise North spirits
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with executive chef Gage Dawiedczyk at 1919 Kitchen & Tap about his 4-course dinner, November 3rd, that included a custom Leinenkugel's beer pairing with each dish.
Next up is a fascinating conversation with Alex Falish, co-founder of the family run Noble Roots Brewing, where Alex and his dad have absolutely no fear about crafting crazy-cool seasonal brews.
And then it’s off to Paradise North Distillery situated lakefront on Green Bay where owner and artisan Tom Feld shares his passion for making an array of high-end spirits including whiskey, rum and vodka.
