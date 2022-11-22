Green Bay’s Lambeau Field 4-star dining, Noble Roots Brews, and Paradise North spirits

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with executive chef Gage Dawiedczyk at 1919 Kitchen & Tap about his 4-course dinner, November 3rd, that included a custom Leinenkugel's beer pairing with each dish.

Tom Wilmer / Alex Falish (right) with his father at Noble Roots Brewing Company's tasting room in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Next up is a fascinating conversation with Alex Falish, co-founder of the family run Noble Roots Brewing, where Alex and his dad have absolutely no fear about crafting crazy-cool seasonal brews.

Tom Wilmer / Tom Feld owner and distiller at Paradise North Distillery in Green Bay, Wisconsin

And then it’s off to Paradise North Distillery situated lakefront on Green Bay where owner and artisan Tom Feld shares his passion for making an array of high-end spirits including whiskey, rum and vodka.

Tom Wilmer / The Green Bay Packers legendary Lambeau Field.

