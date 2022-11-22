© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Green Bay’s Lambeau Field 4-star dining, Noble Roots Brews, and Paradise North spirits

Published November 22, 2022 at 8:24 AM PST
Executive Chef Gage Dawiedczyk.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Executive Chef, Gage Dawiedczyk at 1919 Kitchen & Tap located within Green Bay Packer's Lambeau Field.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with executive chef Gage Dawiedczyk at 1919 Kitchen & Tap about his 4-course dinner, November 3rd, that included a custom Leinenkugel's beer pairing with each dish.

Alex Falish and his father (left) at Noble Roots Brewing Company.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Alex Falish (right) with his father at Noble Roots Brewing Company's tasting room in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Next up is a fascinating conversation with Alex Falish, co-founder of the family run Noble Roots Brewing, where Alex and his dad have absolutely no fear about crafting crazy-cool seasonal brews.

Tom Feld at Paradise North Distillery.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Tom Feld owner and distiller at Paradise North Distillery in Green Bay, Wisconsin

And then it’s off to Paradise North Distillery situated lakefront on Green Bay where owner and artisan Tom Feld shares his passion for making an array of high-end spirits including whiskey, rum and vodka.

Lambeau Field.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The Green Bay Packers legendary Lambeau Field.
Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst CastleConserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

npr-podcasts.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Green Bay WisconsinGreen Bay Packers
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More