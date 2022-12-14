© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Lodge at Tiburon—a captivating bayside village sanctuary minutes north of SF

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM PST
Tom Wilmer
/
The iconic Lodge at Tiburon has been an integral part of the bayside village of Tiburon, California since the 1970s

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Lodge at Tiburon for an insightful conversation with general manager, Gary Sterman.

Tom Wilmer
/
G.M. Gary Sterman in front of the iconic Lodge at Tiburon in downtown Tiburon, California.

The bayside village of Tiburon, California is just a short hop across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco but it’s a world apart with its quaint, small-town character.

Tom Wilmer
/
A sculpture/fountain in downtown Tiburon CA pays homage to its maritime roots

Come along and join the conversation with Gary Sterman to learn the rest of the story about the iconic lodge and the village of Tiburon situated in the North Bay just 10-minutes beyond Saucalito.

Tom Wilmer
/
High-speed ferries shuttle passengers between Tiburon and downtown San Francisco.
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst CastleConserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

NPR
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio
and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
