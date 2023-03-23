How I unwittingly put a Royal Ulster Constabulary sergeant and his family at mortal risk

Correspondent Tom Wilmer and his wife were in Belfast in conjunction with the April 10th, 1998 Good Friday Agreement. It was a momentous time in Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Unionist Party had agreed to work with the Republicans, but it was by no means the end of the Troubles.

Tom Wilmer / Protestant/Loyalist graffiti Belfast 1998.jpg

The Royal Irish Constabulary (RUC), Northern Ireland’s policing agency, was perceived by many to be staunchly anti-Catholic and anti-Nationalistic.

Tom Wilmer / Catholic neighborhood Belfast 1998

Come along and join Wilmer as he recalls his meeting and subsequent friendship with an RUC sergeant in Craigavon, County Armagh, not far from Belfast back in 1998.

