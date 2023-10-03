© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Fattoria e Mare, Northern Italian fine-dining in Half Moon Bay CA

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Pablo Estrada chef/owner at Fattoria e Mare Half Moon Bay CA (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Molly Blaisdell
Pablo Estrada chef/owner at Fattoria e Mare Half Moon Bay CA (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer


A chat with Chef Pablo Estrada, at Half Moon Bay’s Fattoria e Mare


Fattoria e Mare interior, downtown Half Moon Bay, CA.
Tom Wilmer
Fattoria e Mare interior, downtown Half Moon Bay, CA.

There’s an obvious reason why the Half Moon Bay restaurant Fattoria e Mare is an unparalleled, and most memorable Northern Italian-flavored culinary experience--the utter passion of chef/owner Pablo Estrada.

 

Pablo Estrada Chef/Owner Fattoria e Mare in downtown Half Moon Bay, CA.
Pablo Estrada Chef/Owner Fattoria e Mare in downtown Half Moon Bay, CA.

Estrada spent years honing his craft and earned his wings working with numerous renowned Michelin-stared chefs. Today, his cuisine is passionately predicated on fresh, local produce from coastal farms and locally sourced seafood.

Entry Fattoria e Mare, 315 Main Street, Half Moon Bay CA
Entry Fattoria e Mare, 315 Main Street, Half Moon Bay CA

Estrada has garnered a passionate, dedicated local clientele, and many who motor over the hill from Silicon Valley specifically to dine at Fattoria e Mare.

 Come along and join the conversation with Pablo Estrada and correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
