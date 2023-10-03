Fattoria e Mare, Northern Italian fine-dining in Half Moon Bay CA
A chat with Chef Pablo Estrada, at Half Moon Bay’s Fattoria e Mare
There’s an obvious reason why the Half Moon Bay restaurant Fattoria e Mare is an unparalleled, and most memorable Northern Italian-flavored culinary experience--the utter passion of chef/owner Pablo Estrada.
Estrada spent years honing his craft and earned his wings working with numerous renowned Michelin-stared chefs. Today, his cuisine is passionately predicated on fresh, local produce from coastal farms and locally sourced seafood.
Estrada has garnered a passionate, dedicated local clientele, and many who motor over the hill from Silicon Valley specifically to dine at Fattoria e Mare.
Come along and join the conversation with Pablo Estrada and correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story.
