Fattoria e Mare, Northern Italian fine-dining in Half Moon Bay CA

Tom Wilmer Fattoria e Mare interior, downtown Half Moon Bay, CA.

There’s an obvious reason why the Half Moon Bay restaurant Fattoria e Mare is an unparalleled, and most memorable Northern Italian-flavored culinary experience--the utter passion of chef/owner Pablo Estrada.

Pablo Estrada Chef/Owner Fattoria e Mare in downtown Half Moon Bay, CA.

Estrada spent years honing his craft and earned his wings working with numerous renowned Michelin-stared chefs. Today, his cuisine is passionately predicated on fresh, local produce from coastal farms and locally sourced seafood.

Entry Fattoria e Mare, 315 Main Street, Half Moon Bay CA

Estrada has garnered a passionate, dedicated local clientele, and many who motor over the hill from Silicon Valley specifically to dine at Fattoria e Mare.

Come along and join the conversation with Pablo Estrada and correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story.

