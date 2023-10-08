© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Locals share their Half Moon Bay, CA favorites

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM PDT
Classic, California architecture and independently owned businesses thrive on Main Street, old town Half Moon Bay, CA.
Tom Wilmer
Classic, California architecture and independently owned businesses thrive on Main Street, old town Half Moon Bay, CA.

Krystlyn Geidt, Coastside Chamber, and Colleen Henney, share Half Moon Bay local's favorite places.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Krystlyn Geidt at Half Moon Bay’s Coastside Chamber of Commerce and downtown, Main Street shopkeeper, Colleen Henney

Half Moon Bay Feed & Fuel typifies timeless qualities of Main Street, Half Moon Bay, California.
Tom Wilmer
Half Moon Bay Feed & Fuel typifies timeless qualities of Main Street, Half Moon Bay, California.

Join the conversation to discover their passion for the coastal paradise and why the Half Moon Bay coastal region is revered by locals, and is a special vacation destination for regional, and international travelers alike.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) visits with Colleen Henney in her downtown Half Moon Bay retail shop Jupiter & Main.
Molly Blaisdell
Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) visits with Colleen Henney in her downtown Half Moon Bay retail shop Jupiter & Main.

Half Moon Bay epitomizes the words bucolic and tranquil, and yet it’s a mere 25 minute drive over the Santa Cruz Mountains to frenetic Silicon Valley and just a half hour away from San Francisco— It’s literally a world apart.

Dramatic oceanfront setting at Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay CA
Tom Wilmer
Dramatic oceanfront setting at Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay CA
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Half Moon Bay
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
