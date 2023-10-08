Locals share their Half Moon Bay, CA favorites

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Krystlyn Geidt at Half Moon Bay’s Coastside Chamber of Commerce and downtown, Main Street shopkeeper, Colleen Henney.

Tom Wilmer Half Moon Bay Feed & Fuel typifies timeless qualities of Main Street, Half Moon Bay, California.

Join the conversation to discover their passion for the coastal paradise and why the Half Moon Bay coastal region is revered by locals, and is a special vacation destination for regional, and international travelers alike.

Molly Blaisdell Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) visits with Colleen Henney in her downtown Half Moon Bay retail shop Jupiter & Main.

Half Moon Bay epitomizes the words bucolic and tranquil, and yet it’s a mere 25 minute drive over the Santa Cruz Mountains to frenetic Silicon Valley and just a half hour away from San Francisco— It’s literally a world apart.

Tom Wilmer Dramatic oceanfront setting at Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay CA

