Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A visit with Florida's St. George Island "Turtle Lady" Kimberly Crossen

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 1, 2024 at 8:49 PM PST
"Slash" the Green Sea Turtle

St. George Island’s Turtle Lady, Kimberly Crossen shares fascinating insights about the island’s turtles and volunteer efforts to protect and nurture the baby turtles.

St. George Island’s “Turtlers” actively scour the beaches to locate and mark turtle nests. Their daily walks include looking for signs of nesting activity, hatchings as well as disorientated hatchlings.

Kimberly Crossen with her baby turtle hatchlings

St. George Island turtle volunteers actively monitor more than 12 miles of beaches.

Baby turtles with St. George Island Turtle Patrol Volunteers

St. George Island is situated in the Gulf of Mexico adjacent to Florida’s panhandle, not far from Panama City and Tallahassee.

Kimberly Crossen St. George Island's Turtle Lady

Come along and Join Kimberly Crossen, the Turtle Lady to learn the rest of the story.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

 You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
