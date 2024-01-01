A visit with Florida’s St. George Island "Turtle Lady" Kimberly Crossen
St. George Island’s Turtle Lady, Kimberly Crossen shares fascinating insights about the island’s turtles and volunteer efforts to protect and nurture the baby turtles.
St. George Island’s “Turtlers” actively scour the beaches to locate and mark turtle nests. Their daily walks include looking for signs of nesting activity, hatchings as well as disorientated hatchlings.
St. George Island turtle volunteers actively monitor more than 12 miles of beaches.
St. George Island is situated in the Gulf of Mexico adjacent to Florida’s panhandle, not far from Panama City and Tallahassee.
Come along and Join Kimberly Crossen, the Turtle Lady to learn the rest of the story.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify