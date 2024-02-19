David Blakely’s WWII-pilot father featured in Apple TV series Masters of the Air
San Luis Obispo resident David Blakely shares tales of his father’s exploits as a WWII B-17 pilot—featured in the Apple TV series Masters of the Air.
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with David Blakely as she shares stories of his father’s time as a B-17 pilot during WWII and his life before and after the war.
Blakely offers fascinating insights about his father’s life journey and his time as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps flying bombing missions over Germany.
Major Everett Ernest Blakely is portrayed by David Shields in the Apple TV series Masters of the Air.
