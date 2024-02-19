David Blakely’s WWII-pilot father featured in Apple TV series Masters of the Air

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with David Blakely as she shares stories of his father’s time as a B-17 pilot during WWII and his life before and after the war.

Tom Wilmer B-17 "Yankee Lady", still flying, based in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Blakely offers fascinating insights about his father’s life journey and his time as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps flying bombing missions over Germany.

Tom Wilmer B-17 909 diving off the California Coast

Tom Wilmer 50 Cal. machine gun at waist gunner position on Yankee Lady B-17

Major Everett Ernest Blakely is portrayed by David Shields in the Apple TV series Masters of the Air.

Tom Wilmer B-17 "909" flying off the California Coast with P-51 Mustang escort during film shoot.

