Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Heather Breaux—Berkeley grad moves to France but returns to write and sail on the Bay

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:06 AM PDT
Heather Breaux in Paris
Heather Breaux in Paris

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with writer and sailor, Heather Breaux about her sojourn in France, her writing career and her San Francisco Bay sailing odyssey.


Heather Breaux says, "Sometimes life throws you an accidental jibe - or in non-sailing terminology, a surprise. For both sailors and writers, people who must explore and tell stories of their discoveries, life can be rich with uncertainty and surprise twists in the narrative.

Writer and sailor, Heather Breaux
Writer and sailor, Heather Breaux

Breaux looks back at a few formative years as a new grad in the San Francisco Bay sharing her somewhat unusual combination of interests, her experiences living in France, and her familial French-Acadian cultural roots with podcast host Tom Wilmer.

Heather Breaux ready to sail on the San Francisco Ba
Heather Breaux ready to sail on the San Francisco Ba

From Berkeley to France and back again, this is just the first chapter of Heather Breaux’s story—from France and back to the Berkeley and Oakland to experience life as a young female sailor in the San Francisco Bay."

 You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
