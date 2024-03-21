Heather Breaux—Berkeley grad moves to France but returns to write and sail on the Bay
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with writer and sailor, Heather Breaux about her sojourn in France, her writing career and her San Francisco Bay sailing odyssey.
Heather Breaux says, "Sometimes life throws you an accidental jibe - or in non-sailing terminology, a surprise. For both sailors and writers, people who must explore and tell stories of their discoveries, life can be rich with uncertainty and surprise twists in the narrative.
Breaux looks back at a few formative years as a new grad in the San Francisco Bay sharing her somewhat unusual combination of interests, her experiences living in France, and her familial French-Acadian cultural roots with podcast host Tom Wilmer.
From Berkeley to France and back again, this is just the first chapter of Heather Breaux’s story—from France and back to the Berkeley and Oakland to experience life as a young female sailor in the San Francisco Bay."
