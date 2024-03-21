Heather Breaux—Berkeley grad moves to France but returns to write and sail on the Bay

Heather Breaux says, "Sometimes life throws you an accidental jibe - or in non-sailing terminology, a surprise. For both sailors and writers, people who must explore and tell stories of their discoveries, life can be rich with uncertainty and surprise twists in the narrative.

Courtesy Heather Breaux Writer and sailor, Heather Breaux

Breaux looks back at a few formative years as a new grad in the San Francisco Bay sharing her somewhat unusual combination of interests, her experiences living in France, and her familial French-Acadian cultural roots with podcast host Tom Wilmer.

Courtesy Heather Breaux Heather Breaux ready to sail on the San Francisco Ba

From Berkeley to France and back again, this is just the first chapter of Heather Breaux’s story—from France and back to the Berkeley and Oakland to experience life as a young female sailor in the San Francisco Bay."

