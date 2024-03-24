© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

conversation with passionate Sierra Foothills’ wine pioneer Gay Callan

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 24, 2024 at 9:52 PM PDT
Gay Callan, Chatom Vineyards
Courtesy Chatom Vineyards
Gay Callan, Chatom Vineyards

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with wine expert, Gay Callan of Chatom Vineyards, situated in Calaveras County, the heart of California’s Gold Country.


Growing grapes and crafting fine wines since 1980, Gay Callan is a legendary pioneer of the Sierra Foothills’ Calaveras County wine industry. Come along and join Ms. Callan to discover the rest of the story.

 From Callan’s website: Chatom Vineyards is nestled in the breathtaking Esmeralda Valley of the Sierra Foothills in Calaveras County. The valley was originally planted with low field crops, fruits and nut trees.

Chatom Vineyards, Calaveras County, California
Courtesy Chatom Vineyards
Chatom Vineyards, Calaveras County, California

When Callan, owner and native San Franciscan, purchased the property in 1980, her vision was to plant a vineyard. Her first varietals were planted in 1981, totaling 21 acres of Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc.

Today, the vineyard boasts 13 varietals planted on 65 acres, including Chardonnay, Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, Syrah, Sangiovese and five Portuguese varietals.

In 1990, Callan decided to build a winery and tasting room near Murphys, California in order to accommodate a growing customer base. The vision resulted in an open Mediterranean style setting, surrounded by beautiful gardens and picnic area.

In August of 2015, the winery and tasting room facility welcomed new owners and Callan has become solely a grape grower — where it all began, in her vineyard!

Since the inception of Chatom Vineyards in 1981, many have viewed it as the “jewel” of the Sierra Foothills due to their superior craft in grape growing.

NPR
 You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

SATW Foundation
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
