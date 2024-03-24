conversation with passionate Sierra Foothills’ wine pioneer Gay Callan

Growing grapes and crafting fine wines since 1980, Gay Callan is a legendary pioneer of the Sierra Foothills’ Calaveras County wine industry. Come along and join Ms. Callan to discover the rest of the story.

From Callan’s website: Chatom Vineyards is nestled in the breathtaking Esmeralda Valley of the Sierra Foothills in Calaveras County. The valley was originally planted with low field crops, fruits and nut trees.

When Callan, owner and native San Franciscan, purchased the property in 1980, her vision was to plant a vineyard. Her first varietals were planted in 1981, totaling 21 acres of Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc.

Today, the vineyard boasts 13 varietals planted on 65 acres, including Chardonnay, Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, Syrah, Sangiovese and five Portuguese varietals.

In 1990, Callan decided to build a winery and tasting room near Murphys, California in order to accommodate a growing customer base. The vision resulted in an open Mediterranean style setting, surrounded by beautiful gardens and picnic area.

In August of 2015, the winery and tasting room facility welcomed new owners and Callan has become solely a grape grower — where it all began, in her vineyard!

Since the inception of Chatom Vineyards in 1981, many have viewed it as the “jewel” of the Sierra Foothills due to their superior craft in grape growing.

