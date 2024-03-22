© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Gold Country’s Murphys, California and Calaveras County

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:31 AM PDT
Historic inns like the Dunbar House abound in Murphys CA
Tom Wilmer
Historic inns like the Dunbar House abound in Murphys CA

Martin Huberty shares cool insights about Gold Rush town of Murphys CA and Calaveras County attractions.

Join Martin Huberty, historian and avid advocate for Calaveras County nestled in the heart of the redwoods and legendary Gold Country—it’s just a stones’ throw from Yosemite and the High Sierras.

Martin Huberty is an avid advocate for experiencing Calaveras County, California nestled in the Sierras.
Go Calaveras CA
Martin Huberty is an avid advocate for experiencing Calaveras County, California nestled in the Sierras.

Huberty shares fascinating tales about Murphys' Gold Rush history, including it’s fame as the storied home of Mark Twain’s CelebratedJumping Frog annual jubilee. He also shares insights about Murphys today as a special travel destination.

Nate Randall at work in his Hinterland Distillery.
Courtesy Hinterland Distillery
Nate Randall at work in his Hinterland Distillery.

 Be sure to tune in for upcoming Calaveras County podcast installments include tales of the local wine industry with Gay Callan of the Wine Alliance and Bonnie Boglioli with a new spirits startup, Hinterhaus Distillery that’s already rocked the industry with a slue of international awards.

Experiencing the enchanting Gold Rush town of Columbia State Historic Park is a popular destination for visitors staying in Calaveras County.
Tom Wilmer
Experiencing the enchanting Gold Rush town of Columbia State Historic Park is a popular destination for visitors staying in Calaveras County.

 In his spare time, Huberty is also a member of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, and previously carved a niche as an award winning Hollywood film producer whose credits include Fried Green Tomatoes, Up Close and Personal, and The Mighty Ducks.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More