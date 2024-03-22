Exploring Gold Country’s Murphys, California and Calaveras County

Join Martin Huberty, historian and avid advocate for Calaveras County nestled in the heart of the redwoods and legendary Gold Country—it’s just a stones’ throw from Yosemite and the High Sierras.

Huberty shares fascinating tales about Murphys' Gold Rush history, including it’s fame as the storied home of Mark Twain’s CelebratedJumping Frog annual jubilee. He also shares insights about Murphys today as a special travel destination.

Courtesy Hinterland Distillery Nate Randall at work in his Hinterland Distillery.

Be sure to tune in for upcoming Calaveras County podcast installments include tales of the local wine industry with Gay Callan of the Wine Alliance and Bonnie Boglioli with a new spirits startup, Hinterhaus Distillery that’s already rocked the industry with a slue of international awards.

Tom Wilmer Experiencing the enchanting Gold Rush town of Columbia State Historic Park is a popular destination for visitors staying in Calaveras County.

In his spare time, Huberty is also a member of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, and previously carved a niche as an award winning Hollywood film producer whose credits include Fried Green Tomatoes, Up Close and Personal, and The Mighty Ducks.

