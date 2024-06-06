© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

VC startup specialist Cintrifuse and Really Good Boxed Wine—transforming Cincinnati’s business landscape

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:04 PM PDT
Really Good boxed Wine's Yakima Valley WA Chardonnay
Courtesy Really Good Boxed Wine
Really Good boxed Wine's Yakima Valley WA Chardonnay

Max Dworin, V.P., Cintrifuse--startup specialist and Max Whitman, founder of Really Good Boxed Wine share their stories of success in Cincinnati, Ohio


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the trendy Sacred Beast Diner in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio’s historic and most charming Over the Rhine district

Come along and join Wilmer for a conversation with Max Dworin, Vice President of Cintrifuse—a transformative Cincinnati based VC startup-specialist.

Max Dworin, Vice President of Cintrifuse
Tom Wilmer
Max Dworin, Vice President of Cintrifuse

 
We’ll then meet up with Jake Whitman, founder of Really Good Boxed Wine, Inc. Whitman has reinvented boxed-wine, propelling it to a new level of sophistication—with superb California wines and cutting edge, packaging technology.

Jake Whitman--Outstanding in his field
Courtesy Really Good Boxed Wine
Jake Whitman--Outstanding in his field

And it was thanks to his friendship with Dworin and Cintrifuse that his company was funded and launched to reinvent and propel the boxed wine landscape.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
