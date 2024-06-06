VC startup specialist Cintrifuse and Really Good Boxed Wine—transforming Cincinnati’s business landscape

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the trendy Sacred Beast Diner in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio’s historic and most charming Over the Rhine district—

Come along and join Wilmer for a conversation with Max Dworin, Vice President of Cintrifuse—a transformative Cincinnati based VC startup-specialist.

Tom Wilmer Max Dworin, Vice President of Cintrifuse



We’ll then meet up with Jake Whitman, founder of Really Good Boxed Wine, Inc. Whitman has reinvented boxed-wine, propelling it to a new level of sophistication—with superb California wines and cutting edge, packaging technology.

Courtesy Really Good Boxed Wine Jake Whitman--Outstanding in his field

And it was thanks to his friendship with Dworin and Cintrifuse that his company was funded and launched to reinvent and propel the boxed wine landscape.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify