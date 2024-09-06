Tuscumbia, Alabama, Helen Keller’s birthplace

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with historian/docent Lynn Weaver at the circa-1820s birthplace home of Helen Keller in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

Tom Wilmer Helen Keller's birthplace home, Ivy Green, in Tuscumbia, Alabama

Weaver shares fascinating insights about Ms. Keller, her relationship with her mentor Annie Sullivan, her friendship with Alexander Graham Bell, and how she challenged the service group Lions International—subsequently radically transforming the organization’s mission around the world to this day.

Weaver also shares fascinating insights about Ms. Keller’s role as a radical socialist--an outspoken advocate for child labor laws and women’s voting rights. Ms. Keller received punitive blowback from some influential Americans in power positions.

The Helen Keller birthplace home in Tuscumbia is a selected destination along the Nashville’s Big Back Yard itinerary following the Natchez Trace parkway--the natural watershed area includes 12 rural communities and Northern Alabama’s legendary Shoals region.

This show, originally aired in June, 2021, is re-shared as a best-of-the-best, Journeys of Discovery podcast.

