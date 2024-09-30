From Nanjing to Cal Poly, professor Yan Shan’s incredible journey

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Yan Shan, Associate Professor of Journalism at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo about her life journey.

Courtesy Yan Shan Professor Yan Shan lecturing at Cal Poly State university San Luis Obispo

Shan shares tales of growing up and attending university in China. Her decision to come to America for graduate studies at University of Centtral Florida and subsequent doctorate at University of Georgia. She subsequently accepted the position as associate ptofessor of journalism at Cal Poly State University in 2016.

Courtesy Yan Shan Professor Yan shan (left) with her social media class at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Come along and join Yan Shan as she shares fascinating stories of her family and life in China, her university studies, and cultural nuances that are distinctive from daily life in America. Today, Shan remains passionate about imparting strategic “learn by doing” journalism skills in her classes at Cal Poly.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

