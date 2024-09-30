© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

From Nanjing to Cal Poly, professor Yan Shan’s incredible journey

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 30, 2024 at 9:24 PM PDT
Yan Shan at Cal Poly State University
Courtesy Yan shan
Yan Shan, Cal Poly State University journalism Professor

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Yan Shan, Associate Professor of Journalism at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo about her life journey.

Professor Yan Shan lecturing at Cal Poly State university San Luis Obispo
Courtesy Yan Shan
Professor Yan Shan lecturing at Cal Poly State university San Luis Obispo

Shan shares tales of growing up and attending university in China. Her decision to come to America for graduate studies at University of Centtral Florida and subsequent doctorate at University of Georgia. She subsequently accepted the position as associate ptofessor of journalism at Cal Poly State University in 2016.

Professor Yan shan (left) with her social media class at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Courtesy Yan Shan
Professor Yan shan (left) with her social media class at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Come along and join Yan Shan as she shares fascinating stories of her family and life in China, her university studies, and cultural nuances that are distinctive from daily life in America. Today, Shan remains passionate about imparting strategic “learn by doing” journalism skills in her classes at Cal Poly.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
