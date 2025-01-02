© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Antique Rose Emporium in the heart of Texas, Washington County

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 2, 2025 at 8:39 PM PST
Jim & Kim Keeter at Antique Rose Emporium, Independence Texas
Tom Wilmer
Jim & Kim Keeter at Antique Rose Emporium, Independence Texas

A visit with Jim and Kim Keeter, owners of the legendary Independence, Texas based, Antique Rose Emporium followed by a conversation with former owner, Mike Shoup who birthed the business back in 1984.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a fascinating visit with Jim and Kim Keeter as they share their passion for roses and propelling their business as a wedding destination and so much more.

The Keeters purchased the Antique Rose Emporium from founders, Mike and Jean Shoup in December 2022 and its been non-stop ever since, planting and sharing their passion for the world of legacy roses and the Antique Rose Emporium as a highly recommended Texas travel destination in Washington County.

Flower pot archway at the Antique Rose Emporium, Independence TX
Tom Wilmer
Flower pot archway at the Antique Rose Emporium, Independence TX

Back in 2014, when correspondent Tom Wilmer first visited Independence Texas he met Mike Shoup and recorded an interview about his journey propagating antique roses since the late 1970s.

Long, long ago, Shoup first stumbled upon neglected “survivor” heirloom varieties still growing in old Texas pioneer cemeteries—even though no one had cared for them for decades.

He subsequently made numerous cemetery forays to secure cuttings, and thus was born his nickname, “The Rose Rustler” and the creation of the Antique Rose Emporium. Fittingly, Shoup’s tagline became, “If dead people can grow roses, anyone can!”

Following the interview with the Jim and Kim, stay tuned as we re-share Shoup’s classic 2014 interview about his life journey as a Rosarian, and brilliant, insightful tips about how anyone can propagate and maintain healthy roses, organically, without utilizing pesticides.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Texas Travel
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
