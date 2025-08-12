© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

49 Winchester—country music’s Buzziest Band

By Tom Wilmer
Published August 12, 2025 at 9:28 PM PDT
Isaac Gibson 49 Winchester lead singer and rhythm guitarist.
Come along and join the conversation to discover the back-story of 49 Winchester—and discover why Rolling Stone Magazine in the September 13, 2022 issue proclaimed the group “Country Music’s Buzziest of Buzz Bands”

While covering the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival back in September 2022, correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with 49 Winchester band members, Isaac Gibson, lead singer and rhythm guitar; and Brandon “Bus” Shelton, lead guitar.

We posted the interview and it was one of the most popular of the entire Bristol Rhythm and Roots series. The show is reshared as a Best-of-the-Best Journeys of Discovery podcast.

Be sure to check out their website 49winchester.com

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
