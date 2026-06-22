Showcasing locally produced culinary offerings at Paso Robles’ Ava Hotel

The Ava Hotel is home to three distinct dining venues, including the signature Mediterranean-inspired restaurant EMRE by acclaimed local Chef Julien Asseo; Pine Street Bistro, an all-day café serving La Colombe coffee, fresh pastries, cocktails, and local wines; and Esperanza on the Rooftop, Paso Robles’ largest rooftop bar and poolside lounge with hilltop views.

Courtesy the Ava Hotel Casey McMinn, Executive Chef at the AVA Hotel in downtown Paso Robles, Ca.

Courtesy Ava Hotel Esperanza Bar at Hotel Ava in downtown Paso Robles, California

Throughout the property, open-air courtyards, dining, and gathering spaces create an elevated yet approachable wine country retreat for both visitors and locals alike.

Opened in August 2025 and part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the 151-room property blends modern California style with the warmth and character of Central Coast wine country.

Courtesy Hotel AVA The Hotel Avas Pine Street Bistro.

Located a short walk from Paso’s historic town square, The Ava Hotel offers a distinctly local experience through curated events, artisanal collaborations, ground -floor retail shops, and local partnerships that connect guests to the region’s food, wine and cultural scene.

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