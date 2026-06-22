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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Showcasing locally produced culinary offerings at Paso Robles’ Ava Hotel

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:19 PM PDT
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Julien Asseo, Consulting Chef at the Ava Hotel in downtown Paso Robles CA.
Julian Peck
Julien Asseo, Consulting Chef at the Ava Hotel in downtown Paso Robles CA.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Ava Hotel in downtown Paso Robles for a conversation with Consulting Chef Julien Asseo and Executive Chef Casey.

The Ava Hotel is home to three distinct dining venues, including the signature Mediterranean-inspired restaurant EMRE by acclaimed local Chef Julien Asseo; Pine Street Bistro, an all-day café serving La Colombe coffee, fresh pastries, cocktails, and local wines; and Esperanza on the Rooftop, Paso Robles’ largest rooftop bar and poolside lounge with hilltop views.

Casey McMinn, Executive Chef at the AVA Hotel in downtown Paso Robles, Ca.
Courtesy the Ava Hotel
Casey McMinn, Executive Chef at the AVA Hotel in downtown Paso Robles, Ca.
Esperanza Bar at Hotel Ava in downtown Paso Robles, California
Courtesy Ava Hotel
Esperanza Bar at Hotel Ava in downtown Paso Robles, California

Throughout the property, open-air courtyards, dining, and gathering spaces create an elevated yet approachable wine country retreat for both visitors and locals alike.

Opened in August 2025 and part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the 151-room property blends modern California style with the warmth and character of Central Coast wine country.

The Hotel Ava's Pine Street Bistro.
Courtesy Hotel AVA
The Hotel Avas Pine Street Bistro.

Located a short walk from Paso’s historic town square, The Ava Hotel offers a distinctly local experience through curated events, artisanal collaborations, ground -floor retail shops, and local partnerships that connect guests to the region’s food, wine and cultural scene.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify
 

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
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