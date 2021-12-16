© 2021 KCBX
KCBX News Update: Oceano Dunes camping reservations cancelled, and SLO County Public Health Department issues guidance on at-home COVID-19 tests

Published December 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM PST
Camping reservations at Oceano Dunes have been cancelled until Dec. 28.

Camping reservations cancelled at Oceano Dunes due to weather conditions

California State Parks has cancelled camping reservations at Oceano Dunes until at least Dec. 28 and possibly later due to weather conditions.

Recent storm activity caused Arroyo Grande Creek to flow to the ocean, leading State Parks to cancel reservations.

Vehicular use at the dunes is also prohibited during this time.

State Parks said it will continue to monitor conditions and adjust park operations when necessary.

SLO County Public Health Department offers guidance for at-home COVID testing

More and more people are testing for COVID-19 at home, which has led the San Luis Obispo County Public Health to issue guidance on what to do with a positive test result.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein advised people to check with their employer, school or other institution to see if they accept at-home tests.

Borenstein said there are a couple things to do if someone tests positive: they should isolate for 10 days except to seek medical care even if they don’t have symptoms or are vaccinated, they should notify people they’ve been in contact with and they should report their results to the Public Health Department.

Residents of the county can alert the department of their COVID infection at SLOPublicHealth.org/testing.

If someone tests negative but thinks the result may be incorrect, Borenstein advised to contact their healthcare provider to see if any further testing is necessary.

Masking is still required in indoor public places in SLO County, as it is throughout the state.

The county offers several free testing clinics in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.

Free vaccination is also available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get your COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic, visit myturn.ca.gov.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit SLOPublicHealth.org/COVID19.

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
See stories by Benjamin Purper
