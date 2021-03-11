Central Coast Voices: How the Central Coast and California can be leaders in zero carbon emissions

Since 1970, the Community Environmental Council (CEC) has incubated and innovated real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Their current work advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. At CEC, building community resilience is at the center of everything they do.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests from the Community Environmental Council (CEC), Sigrid Wright, CEO, Kathi King, Director of Outreach and Education, and Michael Chiacos, Director of Energy and Climate Programs as they discuss CEC’s Repair, Reverse, Protect initiative to stop putting more emissions into the atmosphere, reverse carbon buildup through sequestration in natural and working lands, and protect for climate disasters through climate resiliency.

Broadcast date: 3/11/21

