Formal petition submitted to re-list gray wolf as endangered, could benefit Central Coast ecosystems

KCBX's Rachel Showalter reports.

More than 70 groups formally filed a request with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-list the gray wolf as an endangered species, citing inadequate protections and a small population.

Jeff Kuyper is the executive director for the Los Padres ForestWatch, one of the 70 groups filing the protection petition. He said re-listing the gray wolf as federally endangered is really the only way to ensure the species’ safety.

California lists the wolves as endangered but doesn’t have a re-establishment program for the species, so wolf packs in the state are a result of migration from surrounding areas.

“When we see these threats to wolves in neighboring states and in nearby states, it’s going to significantly impact the ability of wolves to return to California.”

The gray wolf was listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1974 when there were about 1000 left in the contiguous United States. The wolf population grew to about 6000 as of last year, and the Trump administration removed federal protection for the animals.

Yellowstone National Park has undergone a decades-long process to reestablish the wolves but since the federal designation change, states surrounding the park have reduced hunting and trapping regulations which could potentially threaten the species.

Three wolf packs are active in California and in April of this year, a wolf from Oregon known as OR-93 was identified in San Luis Obispo County. He was the first wolf to appear on the Central Coast in over a century.

Kuyper said our local ecosystems have missed the environmental benefit of wolves because they help keep things balanced. He said federal protection could mean more wolves make their way to the Central Coast and the Los Padres National Forest, where they used to manage habitat.

“Wolves are a core indicator species showing the health of an ecosystem,” Kuyper said. “They play important roles in terms of culling out sick and injured elk and deer and really strengthening the populations of other species that are important to us as Californians.”

Conflict between humans and wolves can arise if the animals get too close to property or go after livestock, but Kuyper said we can avoid killing them by implementing mitigation tactics like building stronger enclosures or installing electric fencing.

The Los Padres ForestWatch runs a program called Room to Roam, designed specifically to educate the public and reduce wildlife conflict.

WHAR Wolf Sanctuary in Paso Robles cares for a handful of wolf-dog hybrids. The non-profit also educates people about canines and how to interact harmoniously with them.

Melanie Krutsinger is the CEO of WHAR and said she is fully supportive of re-listing the gray wolf as endangered. She said there are a lot of misconceptions about the species. Krutsinger said education is one way to shift how people view wolves.

“We naturally are going to fear what we don’t necessarily know,” Krutsinger said. “Knowing a little bit more about how the wolf affects populations in the wild, in nature, is to our best benefit and for us to better understand it.”

Krutsinger said wolves in Yellowstone have completely changed the landscape for the better and having more of them in California and along the Central Coast could create similar changes.

Kuyper said the process of getting the gray wolf re-listed as federally endangered could take a couple of years.

As of August 3, The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that two of the three California wolf packs have produced pups this year.