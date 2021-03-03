Issues & Ideas: Hwy 1 repairs, STEM, the Son Care Foundation, and a first time filmmaker.

Repair work has begun on a section of Highway 1 on Big Sur’s south coast after a debris flow washed out both lanes. You’ll learn about local businesses that have remained closed for almost a year. UCSB’s student-run radio station KCSB reports on a new effort to bring people of color into STEM fields. Son Care Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, rehabilitates young men using the human-canine bond. A new theatre production from Cal Poly students is all about being at home. Finally, the SLO International Film Festival starts next week, and you’ll hear from a first time film maker about her journey from concept to screen.