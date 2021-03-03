Issues & Ideas: Hwy 1 repairs, STEM, the Son Care Foundation, and a first time filmmaker.

  Cal Poly's student audio production 'Shelter'
    photo courtesy of Cal Poly Theatre and Dance Dept.

Repair work has begun on a section of Highway 1 on Big Sur’s south coast after a debris flow washed out both lanes. You’ll learn about local businesses that have remained closed for almost a year. UCSB’s student-run radio station KCSB reports on a new effort to bring people of color into STEM fields. Son Care Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, rehabilitates young men using the human-canine bond. A new theatre production from Cal Poly students is all about being at home. Finally, the SLO International Film Festival starts next week, and you’ll hear from a first time film maker about her journey from concept to screen.

Issues & Ideas: Big Sur landslide, a broken EDD and Central Coast internet connectivity

By Greta Mart & Jim Dantona & Bettina Swigger & Kerry Klein/KVPR & Chris Nichols/PolitifactCalifornia & Erika Mahoney/KAZU Feb 9, 2021

On this episode of Issues & Ideas, Central Coast state senator John Laird talks with KCBX’s Greta Mart about the EDD and the effort to fix the dysfunctional agency. New research out of UC San Francisco examines the risk of COVID-19 death among essential workers, and we’ll hear from the UCSF epidemiologist who led the research team. Monterey County's Big Sur community faces more hardship now that a section of Highway 1 is yet again closed after a landslide. Governor Gavin Newsom is facing a recall effort, and we’ll take a look at who’s behind the effort and also fact check claims about Facebook’s role in the situation. You’ll hear a conversation about fiber optics and the future of internet connectivity on the Central Coast. Finally, a discussion about the important role of ‘makers’ to keep shopping interesting in a downtown setting.

Highway 1 closure cuts off tourists to coastal businesses

By Feb 3, 2021
Caltrans

After a slide took out both lanes on a section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Caltrans said it has no timeline yet on when the coastal highway will reopen to traffic.

The Cambria Chamber of Commerce said at least 50 percent of the town's visitors come through using the Big Sur Highway. Now that it’s closed for several miles, north central coast businesses are left wondering what may be in store for them.

Firefighters injured in Big Sur's Dolan Fire

By Doug McKnight/KAZU Sep 9, 2020
Los Padres National Forest

Three firefighters were injured Tuesday morning when the Dolan Fire in Big Sur burned a remote fire station. The fire has consumed more than 125 square miles, after growing significantly since Monday.