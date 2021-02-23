Issues & Ideas: a new COVID-19 lab at UCSB, the Miwuk tribe, and locally grown passion fruit

UC Santa Barbara recently opened a certified Covid19 lab to meet the testing needs of students, faculty, and staff; you’ll hear from two of the doctors overseeing the process. Yosemite and the Sierra Nevada foothills are home to the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation, and you’ll learn about the tribe’s battle for recognition by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. We'll hear a conversation with a local investment advisor about what's going on with the stock market. And finally, on Playing With Food, we take you east of Hwy. 101 near Carpenteria for locally grown passion fruit.