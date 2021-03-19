Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Civil War dress, diet, disease and letters home

By 1 hour ago
  • 58th North Carolina Regiment Reenactors at Chickamauga National Military Park in Georgia.
    58th North Carolina Regiment Reenactors at Chickamauga National Military Park in Georgia.
    Thomas Wilmer
    Thomas Wilmer --U.S. National Park Ranger Lee White in civil war attire at Chickamauga National Military Park.

 Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Chickamauga National Military Park at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia for a conversation with U.S. National Park Ranger Lee White. Specializing in the human aspects of the Civil War soldiers, Ranger White shares insights about what they ate, the clothes and boots they wore, the diseases that killed them by the thousands, and their emotional state of being as documented in their poignant letters home. 

The battle of Chickamauga occurred in the fall and winter of 1863. It was one of the bloodiest Civil War battles, and in commemoration the site was established as the first National Military Park in 1890, and it is one of the first National Park sites in America.

 

Underwriting support provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama. 

 

The Chickamagau show was originally broadcast July 17, 2016 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” travel show in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 31st  anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

Tags: 
Civil War
Chickamauga National Battlefield
Georgia
Tennessee
U.S. National Park Service
Chattanooga

