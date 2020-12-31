Journeys of Discovery: GMANE--Alabama’s hip-hop rapper rocks

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Florence, Alabama for a conversation with rapper GMANE (a.k.a. Geoffrey Keith Robinson). Music and hip-hop rap have been an integral part of GMANE’s life since he was a kid in rural Alabama. Making his mark in the 1990s on the independent Slave Kamp Music label, GMANE’s popularity led him on a European tour to Sweden and Denmark. He’s been featured in Forbes.com and performances at SXSW in Austin, Texas, along with numerous albums available on Bandcamp. One of GMANE’s viral hits, produced with the group G-Side, is featured on Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V.

GMANE recently served as a curator of the Hip-Hop and Black History exhibit at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

This is the fourth in a multi-part series featuring Nashville’s Big Back Yard economic and tourism initiative that encompasses the realm of the Natchez Trace National Parkway in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and northern Alabama’s Shoals Region.

