The Reluctant Therapist: The artist in quarantine

Last spring the pandemic brought the world - and the performing arts - to a halt. But after months with the lights out, innovation, patience and creativity brought new forms of theater into our homes to restore some joy and connection to what makes life a little brighter.

Listen to this Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist as Elizabeth Barrett speaks with guest, Erik Stein. He's a casting director, author and actor with PCPA. They talk about his life, his work and the future of theater today and in a post-covid world.