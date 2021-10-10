-
A diaper bank in Santa Barbara is providing diapers to people in need.
As hospitals throughout the state report they are struggling with nurse shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, registered nurses held a press conference…
The Cambria Christmas Market is set to return this November — but not everyone is excited. An online petition is gathering signatures hoping to stop the…
A group of non-profit legal firms are filing a lawsuit against the City of San Luis Obispo seeking to end alleged criminalization of homelessness by the…
With daily COVID-19 positive case rates remaining high in San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department and a local school district are making some…
The need for mental health services has increased in recent years, especially during the pandemic. Colleges and universities across the nation have had to…
In a public briefing Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein put into effect a mandatory mask mandate for all public…
In June of this year, when COVID-19 cases plummeted, movie theaters saw people returning to fill auditoriums. But with the recent surge of the virus, Park…
Santa Barbara County health officials are reporting a significant shift in pandemic numbers, seeing positive infection rates they haven’t seen since the…
The San Luis Obispo County Food Bank honored Hunger Awareness Day June 4 by collecting donations across the county to support those in need.This year is…