A local film director gathered dozens of older adults to find their wisdom and advice on living a happy life, and her documentary “Lives Well Lived” is…
With the rise of COVID-19, aging and isolation are more prevalent than ever. This year’s Aging Project aims provide an understanding of the aging process…
Advances in medical technology have made it possible for US citizens to live longer, and often with declining health or a life a limiting illness…
The California Department of Aging estimates that by 2030, the 60-and-over population will be 40 percent larger than it is now, or about 960,000. This is…
There' s a nationwide movement to helps seniors age-in-place in our communities, while remaining in their own homes and maintaining an active and vital…
Broadcast date: 10/5/2017Conscious Aging is a unique program for seniors looking for guidance, meaning making, connection, and community to help fortify…
Broadcast date: 6/29/2017The most recent Vital Signs report showed that seniors over the age of 60 are the fastest growing group in the county, making up…
At 56, Jung described this age as the beginning of the afternoon of our lives. A period of time marked by great happiness and satisfaction or…
Broadcast date: 9/15/16Long Term Care Ombudsman advocate for residents of nursing homes, board and care homes and assisted living facilities. They work to…
When we begin to feel old depends not just on our age, but on our physical, emotional, and mental health. Listen to this conversation about accepting the…