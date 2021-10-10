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As smoke from the Gifford Fire moves across the region, southern San Luis Obispo County may see an impact to air quality this week, according to San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.
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According to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Central Coast Agriculture’s operations increased ozone emissions.
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In the final report in our series Clouded in Crisis, KCBX's Rachel Showalter details the ways local communities and agencies are coming together to find solutions for the air pollution on the Nipomo Mesa.
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In the third article in our series, supported by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, KCBX's Rachel Showalter explores the ways an ongoing doctor shortage along the Central Coast and across the state is making access to healthcare to treat air pollution impacts more challenging.
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In the second of our series Clouded in Crisis, supported by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, KCBX's Rachel Showalter dives into some of the barriers communities on the Nipomo Mesa face that could worsen their exposure to poor air quality and keep them from seeking care.
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Clouded in Crisis: How air pollution affects the health of marginalized communities on the Nipomo MesaSupported by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, KCBX's Rachel Showalter explores the reasons for the poor air quality on the Nipomo Mesa and how it impacts the people who breathe it every day.
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The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District is launching a pilot program to help reduce particulate matter in the homes of at-risk community members.
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Western wildfires pose a much broader threat to human health than to just those forced to evacuate the path of the blazes.Smoke from these fires, which…
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Smoky skies continue to blanket the Central Coast, creating unhealthy air quality in San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties that is…
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On this week’s Issues & Ideas: 50 years ago, during the Woodstock music festival, Central Coast resident Jim Mills was serving in Vietnam. He shares…