-
A new proposal would allow California restaurants to permanently offer to-go cocktails. Senator Bill Dodd from Napa said SB389 would throw businesses a…
-
Over the past decade, people around the world have started to observe 'Dry January,' abstaining from alcohol for the month for a healthier start to the…
-
As the novel coronavirus pandemic widens, the acute shortage of personal protective equipment worsens; things like face masks and hand sanitizer. To help…
-
On December 2, 2008, 18-year-old Carson Starkey was involved in a fraternity ritual at San Luis Obispo's California Polytechnic State University. As part…
-
Distracted driving has become a serious problem facing not just todays drivers, but also bicycle riders and pedestrians as well. The National Highway…
-
The smoking of electronic cigarettes will soon be banned in many public areas throughout Santa Maria and Los Angeles after city council votes in both…