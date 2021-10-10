-
Chancellor for the California State University (CSU), Joseph Castro, visited Cal Poly San Luis Obispo over Zoom May 25.Castro met with Cal Poly President…
-
Both incoming and current students at San Luis Obispo’s Cal Poly university are looking at their living situation for next school year, and the promise of…
-
Cal Poly students may not be heading back to the San Luis Obispo campus in the fall, as there will be no in-person classes at California State…
-
In yet another push to make higher education more accessible in California, a bill filed in the state Legislature would extend the state’s tuition-free…
-
The Department of Defense recently awarded a $266,589 grant to a California State University Monterey Bay professor to continue his research into fog.…
-
A college student in Fresno who struggles with hunger has applied for food stamps three times. Another student, who is homeless in Sacramento, has applied…
-
Students and faculty from across the California State University (CSU) system gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento Wednesday, with the goal of…
-
San Luis Obispo's California Polytechnic University is installing a 4.5 megawatt solar farm. The farm is being constructed on 18 acres of agricultural…
-
Cal Poly students who signed up to live in a private bedroom this coming school year won’t be living alone after all. The incoming class is the projected…
-
“One hundred and ten million dollars!” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong shouted out the instant confetti cannons exploded, yellow and green balloons…